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BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Rishabh Pant after ODI snub and vice-captaincy setback

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar explained why Rishabh Pant lost his ODI spot and vice-captaincy.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 19, 2026, 06:47 PM IST

Published On May 19, 2026, 06:47 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 19, 2026, 06:47 PM IST

Ajit Agarkar on Rishabh Pant

Ajit Agarkar on Rishabh Pant

Board of Control for Cricket in India chief selector Ajit Agarkar has backed Rishabh Pant to continue as one of India’s key Test players despite the wicketkeeper-batter losing the Test vice-captaincy and missing out on the ODI squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series.

Pant has been replaced as Test vice-captain by KL Rahul for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, while Ishan Kishan has been preferred in the ODI setup.

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Agarkar wants Pant to focus on Test cricket

Speaking in a virtual press conference, Agarkar made it clear that the selectors still consider Pant one of India’s most important players in the Test format.

I mean, Rishabh is an incredible Test player. I mean, obviously, he is not part of the one-day squad at the moment. We want him to become the best Test player that he has always been. I don’t think there is any concern with his spot in the Test team. I think he is one of our main batters in that line-up. He had a really good tour of England till he got injured.

So no, not… I mean, I am sure he would like a few more runs. But he has always been very good in Test cricket. So, not as far as test cricket is concerned. At this point, yes, we have gone with two different options in one-day cricket. But in Test cricket, he remains one of our main players,” said Agarkar.

Pant loses ODI spot after poor white-ball form

Pant’s recent white-ball performances have not matched expectations, and the selectors decided to move in a different direction for the ODI series against Afghanistan.

Also Read: India announce squads for Afghanistan series, Bumrah rested, KL Rahul named Test vice-captain

Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, has been rewarded after impressive performances in recent months. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter returned to India’s T20I side earlier this year, was part of the country’s T20 World Cup-winning squad, and has also enjoyed a strong IPL 2026 season with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Pant’s leadership role also came under scrutiny after Lucknow Super Giants struggled badly in IPL 2026 and finished at the bottom of the points table.

KL Rahul’s experience influenced selectors

Agarkar also explained the reason behind naming KL Rahul as vice-captain for the Test match against Afghanistan.

Rahul has previously captained India in Test cricket, and the selectors believe his experience could become valuable if skipper Shubman Gill is unavailable during the match.

I mean, KL has been a Test captain before. Obviously, Rishabh was the vice-captain, and we want him to be the best batter that he can be, and that he has always been in Test cricket. So, no, there is no other reason. Futuristic, I mean, that’s the best option we think at this point that we have as far as vice-captain with experience.

In case, we saw during the South African series as well, when Shubman got injured, and KL provides us with the necessary experience that you need in case the situation arises. Plus, he has obviously had a really good tour of England and against the West Indies and has lots of experience,” he added.

Big opportunity ahead for Pant

Even though Pant has lost his ODI spot and leadership role in Tests, the selectors’ comments clearly show that he remains a crucial part of India’s red-ball plans.

The Afghanistan Test now gives Pant another chance to return to form and once again prove why he is considered one of the team’s biggest match-winners in the longest format.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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