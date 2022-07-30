New Delhi: How good has Dinesh Karthik been for India in recent times? After a staggering season of IPL 2022, Karthik was drafted back into the Indian team. He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and played the role of a finisher to perfection. However, with so much competition, his place in the India squad for T20 World Cup was in doubt.

Karthik was on fire in the second T20I against West Indies as well and played a brilliant cameo of 41 off 19 balls to help India post a solid 190 on the board. Karthik’s blazing knock has significantly boosted his chances of featuring in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. As per a report in Inside Sports, A BCCI selector has confirmed that Karthik will be on the flight to Australia for the T20 World Cup in October-November this year.

“Who can stop Dinesh Karthik now? He is certainty now for T20 World Cup in Australia. He is consistent in his approach and most importantly consistently delivering via his approach. His experience will now be a big asset”, said the BCCI selector as quoted by InsideSports.

When asked if all selectors are on the same page, the selector said that they have not had any formal communication on the topic but all of the selectors are very pleased with his performances. “No formal talk has happened on the subject. Informally when we speak, all are very impressed with him and his attitude”, he added

Meanwhile, India carried on the momentum Dinesh Karthik provided and restricted West Indies to 122-8, winning the game by 68 runs.