BCCI Selector Finally Opens Up On Sarfaraz Khan's Snub From The Indian Team

Sarfaraz Khan's omission from the India Test squad has left many experts baffled. Sarfaraz has been knocking on the doors of Indian Test team with stellar performances in the domestic circuit yet the batter has been ignored by the selectors.

Ahead of the announcement of the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, there was a massive buzz around Sarfaraz and his inclusion in the Test team but the selectors opted for Suryakumar Yadav. Even greats like Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the selection committee for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan.

National Selector Sridharan Sharath was recently quizzed about Sarfaraz's snub from the Test team. The selector opened up on Sarfaraz's absence from the Test team and said that the batter is on the radar of the selection committee but they have to look at balance and composition of the team before announcing the squad.

"He is certainly on our radar. In due course, he will get his due. While picking the team, we have to consider things like composition and balance," he said as quoted by Sportstar.

Sridharan Sharath also pointed out how the team is packed with class players and there is very little scope of changes at the moment.

"Kohli is still a match-winner. Cheteshwar Pujara brings stability to batting. Rohit Sharma is an excellent leader and a fabulous bat. Shreyas Iyer has been consistent. Shubhman Gill and K.L. Rahul have the genuine ability," he said.

Given Sarfaraz's stellar run, it will be interesting to see if the selectors add him in the squad when they name the team for the final two Tests.