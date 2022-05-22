BCCI Selectors Meeting LIVE Updates, India Squad Announcement vs South Africa, England

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to all the live updates of India squad announcement for 5 T20’s against South Africa and a standalone 5th test match against England in Birmingham, Edgbaston.

Emerging stars like Umran Malik and Mohsin Khan could be rewarded for their IPL performances while old-horses Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik are likely to return to the T20 set up when the India squad is picked for the home series against South Africa on Sunday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has not played for India since the T20 World Cup last year, has shown form and fitness in the IPL and is set to be included in the squad for the five-game series beginning June 9. He is finally back to bowling regularly, which was critical in his national comeback bid.

After a two-month long IPL and with the Test team due to depart for England on June 15, some of the all-format players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for the home series. A similar squad is also expected to be picked for the two T20s in Ireland later in June.

If that is the case, the captaincy responsibility could go to either Dhawan, who led in Sri Lanka last year, or Hardik who has impressed as a leader in his debut season for Gujarat Titans.

The IPL continues to unearth future stars and this season has been no different. While Umran impressed with his raw pace for the Sunrisers, left-arm pacer Mohsin, has stood out both for his speed and accuracy.