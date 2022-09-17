New Delhi: Cricket is a game of expectations and surprises. The new BCCI rule would just take it to the new heights and might also change the landscape in the game of Cricket. Once it is introduced, the new ‘Impact Player’ rule would allow team to substitute one of their on field players with a fresh one after course of 10 overs.

BCCI is planning to introduce this ‘Impact Player’ or substitute player rule in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and other domestic T20 tournaments, including the Indian premier League 2023 season.

However, This is not a new rule. It was already introduced in the Big Bash League or BBL as ‘X-Factor Player’ rule. According to which a team would be able to get their 12th or 13th player in after 12 over.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the rule will allow teams to replace any one member of their playing XI during a match but Teams need to give the list of their four replacement before the match starts and only one of them would be able to take part in the substitution.

The rule is quite similar to the one in soccer and is believed to bring more competitiveness and positive change to the game. The game of Cricket is ever growing and this could be a really influential step that may even be a part of international cricket in the future.

‘Impact Player’ rule does increase the probability of winning but it also change the basic nature of the game. Only future will tell if this rule can be healthily excepted on the International platform. Cricket is changing at a rapidly and T20 Cricket is the biggest example to that. This rule might also turn out to be equally iconic and its implementation in IPL 2023 and Syed Mushtaq Trophy is the first step towards that.