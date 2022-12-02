New Delhi: If reports are to be believed, the BCCI is all set to give to allow an ‘impact player’ rule for the Indian Premier League in 2023. set to be played in March-April next year. The rule allows a team to replace an impact player with one of their regular players. The rule resembles the substitute player model in Football. The impact player rule was recently tested in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and given the results, the BCCI may allow it in the IPL as well.

The IPL governing council members had a meeting on Thursday where they discussed the implementation of the new rule, as per a report in The Hindu.

As per the impact player rule, the team will have to name four substitutes along with playing XI at the toss. One of the four substitutes can be used during the game. The substitute can replace a regular member of the playing XI before the 14th over of each inning and will be able to bat or bowl his full quota of overs. The rule, however, will not be applicable if the match has been reduced to 10 overs or less.

“With the ever-growing popularity of T20 cricket, it is imperative that we look at introducing new dimensions which will make this format more attractive and interesting not only for our viewers but also the participating teams from a strategic viewpoint,” the Hindu had quoted BCCI as saying in a statement to the state units earlier this year.

“The BCCI would like to introduce the concept of ‘Impact Player’ wherein participating teams could replace one member of its playing XI during a T20 match based on the context of the game,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the BCCI recently announced that a total of 991 players have registered for the upcoming IPL auction, set to be staged in Kochi on December 23.

“The IPL Player Registration closed on 30th Nov 2022. A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi,” the BCCI released a statement.