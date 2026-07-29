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BCCI set to name new coaches after Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip leave Team India, Here’s who could replace them

BCCI is set to announce new assistant and fielding coaches after Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip left Team India. Find out who is leading the race to join Gautam Gambhir's support staff.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 29, 2026, 08:10 AM IST

Published On Jul 29, 2026, 08:10 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 29, 2026, 08:10 AM IST

Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip

Who Will Replace Ryan ten Doeschate and T Dilip?

The Indian men’s cricket team is set to have a new-look support staff ahead of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. Two important members of the coaching group will no longer continue with the national side, as the BCCI prepares to announce fresh appointments in the coming days.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T. Dilip have left the Indian team after their contracts came to an end. He clarified that neither official resigned and that the board had simply decided not to extend their agreements.

BCCI clears the air over coaching changes

According to IANS, Saikia dismissed speculation surrounding the departures and explained that both coaches had completed their contractual terms.

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T Dilip’s contract was on extension for the last one year. His contract was over last year, but we gave him an extension of one additional year. As far as Ryan ten Doeschate is concerned, it was over on June 10. So, once their contract periods were over, they continued till the India-England series was over on July 19. That is over now, and their contracts have been given no further extension.

He added that there was no resignation involved and that the board had already started the process of finding replacements.

As a result, we are now releasing them. So, a lot of theories and speculations were going on that there was some resignation, etc – that is not the case. Once their contract periods were over, we were not extending them. We are now going to recruit new people and are in the process of it. In a day or two, we will announce the replacement – I mean the persons who will take their positions.”

Ryan ten Doeschate’s stint comes to an end

Ryan ten Doeschate joined the Indian coaching staff when Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach following India’s 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

The former Netherlands all-rounder worked closely with Gambhir and played an important role in both the batting and fielding departments during his time with the team.

According to sources, one of the major reasons behind the BCCI’s decision not to extend his contract was the long periods he had to spend away from his young family, who are based in London.

During his tenure, India enjoyed plenty of success in white-ball cricket, winning the 2025 Asia Cup and successfully defending the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026.

However, the Test team struggled during the same period. India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia before suffering home series defeats against New Zealand (3-0) and South Africa (2-0).

T Dilip ends four-year association with Team India

Fielding coach T. Dilip had been part of the Indian support staff since 2021 and was involved in one of the most successful periods for the national team.

During his stint, India won the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

His work in improving India’s fielding standards earned praise from players and management over the last four years.

Who could replace T Dilip?

The BCCI is expected to announce the new support staff shortly.

It is understood that Shubhadeep Ghosh is among the leading candidates to take over as India’s fielding coach for the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka. His appointment could initially be on a temporary basis.

Former India wicketkeeper Dishant Yagnik is also believed to be in contention for the role as the BCCI finalises its new coaching setup ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

Also Read: India squad announced for Sri Lanka Tests: Bumrah uncertain, Saransh Jain’s surprise call-up steals the show

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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