As India Under 19 lock horns with their Bangladesh counterparts in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 final in Potchefstroom on Sunday, the Virat Kohli-led senior team which is currently in New Zealand were watching the colts play the summit clash.

The Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) Twitter handle posted a picture where coach Ravi Shastri, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and allrounder Ravindra Jadeja can be clearly seen among other players who were on a sofa set.

BCCI posted the picture and captioned it as:

On the television screen, you can see 18-year-old Yashashwai Jaiswal. Jaiswal has been the story of the tournament. In the finals, he scored 88 off 121 balls. His innings was laced with eight fours and a six. He has been the leading run-getter in the tournament. He has amassed 445 runs in six matches which include an unbeaten century in the semi-finals against Pakistan.

The Priyam Garg-led side has been impressive throughout the campaign winning five out of five matches to progress to the finals. Defending champions India have the chance to clinch their fifth U19 World Cup title.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh U19 won the toss and opt to bowl. India got off to a cautious start as Bangladesh bowlers bowled good line and lengths early on not giving any freebies. Divyansh Saxena departed early for two runs. But once the ball turned a little old, India got into the act and started picking runs. Jaiswal and Tilak Varma stitched a valuable 94-run stand before Varma departed for 38 off 65 balls.

At the time of filing the copy, Bangladesh was on top as India was reeling at 170 for eight in the 44th over.