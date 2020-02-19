The BCCI on Wednesday shared a breath-taking bird’s eye view picture of the newly-reconstructed Motera Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. The stadium, which was demolished completely in 2016 for renovation, has been re-shaped into the world’s largest cricket stadium, with an occupancy of approximately 1,10,000 people, toppling the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which had a seating capacity if 90000.

The stadium also called the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium has hosted one T20I, 24 ODIs and 12 Tests and is expected to be inaugurated by none other than the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump during his India visit, as per several reports. The estimate cost of reconstruction is around 7 billion rupees and is also expected to host an exhibition match between Asia XI and World XI later this year.

Even BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was mesmerized by the stadium. “Lovely to see such a massive ,pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player ,captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not anymore).. can’t wait to see this on 24th,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

The stadium was first constructed in 1982 when the Gujarat state government donated 50 acres of land. A year after completion, the stadium hosted its first international cricket match in 1983. The last match it hosted was between India and Sri Lanka in 2014 before being shut and work started in September of 2014.

Besides the enormous seating capacity, the stadium will also brag leisurely provisions such as 75 air-conditioned corporate boxes, along with food courts and hospitality areas in each stand. The stadium will also be home to a cricket academy with several practice pitches, and the pavilions, hi-tech media box, field of play will boast of LED lights for the first time in India.

The world’s biggest cricket stadium also offers the biggest parking facility in a stadium in India with space for nearly 3000 cars and 10000 two-wheelers. The stadium will comprise a Club House with as many as 55 rooms, indoor and outdoor games, restaurants, an Olympic-size swimming pool, gymnasium, party area, 3D projector/theatre TV room.