BCCI Shortlists Venues For 50-Over World Cup, Narendra Modi Stadium To Host Final

Team India will host the ICC 50-over World Cup later this year, and it will be their first time hosting the global tournament entirely on their own. As per the recent report, BCCI has shortlisted the mega shows' venues.

Updated: March 21, 2023 11:56 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
New Delhi: Team India will host the ICC 50-over World Cup later this year, and it will be their first time hosting the global tournament entirely on their own. As per the recent report, BCCI has shortlisted the mega shows' venues.

Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, and Mumbai make up the shortlist. The final of the tournament will be held in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. ESPN Cricinfo revealed in a recent report.

The BCCI has not yet made an official statement on the matter. However, they are awaiting the Indian government's necessary approvals. This includes obtaining the Pakistan team's visa and tax exemption for the tournament.

Despite the ongoing conflict between the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board over the Asia Cup 2023 hosting rights, the BCCI has assured the Cricket's highest governing body, International Cricket Council (ICC), that the Indian government will grant visa clearance to the Pakistan Cricket Team.

BCII might soon make an announcement on this alongside ICC providing us with a complete image of the upcoming g 50-over World Cup. However, prior to that, the focus would be on the IPL and World Test Championship final.

After that Asia Cup 2023, whose hosting rights are still a matter of debate between BCCI and ICC. BCCI has demanded a neutral host for the tournament, whereas Pakistan wants to keep its hosting rights. Jay Shah and BCCI are solid on their stand of hosting the Asia Cup 2023 outside Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistan has threatened to boycott the 50-over World Cup in India over the issue.

