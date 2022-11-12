BCCI Should Send A Clear Message To The Indian Players: Gavaskar Lashes Out At Team’s Workload Management Policy

New Delhi: India suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss against England in the semifinal to face yet another heartbreak in the ICC events. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales stitched an unbeaten 170-run partnership for the first wicket to hand India an embarrassing loss. India have consistently reached the knockout games of ICC events but they are yet to win any tournament post the 2013 Champions Trophy. Following the humiliating defeat, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came down hard on the Indian team and questioned the ‘workload management’ policy of the Indian team.

“Changes will be there. Jab aap World Cup me jeet nahi sakte, changes honge. Hamne vo dekha hai ki jo New Zealand ke liye team jaa rahi hai, usme changes hue hain. ye jo ‘workload-workload’ ki baatein chalti hai, Kirti aur Madan ne sahi kaha ki workload sirf Bharat ke liye khelne ke liye kyun hota hai? (When you can’t win World Cup, there will be changes. The team for New Zealand has changes. But everytime we talk about this ‘workload’, why does it only happen when they play for India?),” Gavaskar said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“Aap IPL khelte hain, poora season khelte hain, vahan aap travelling karte hain sirf pichhla IPL 4 centres me hua tha, baaki sab jagah aap idhar-udhar daudte rehte hain. Vahan par aapko thakaan nahi hoti? Vahan workload nahi hota? Sirf jab Bharat ke liye khelna hota hai, vo bhi tab jab aap non-glamorous countries me jaate hain, tab aapka workload banta hai? Ye baat galat hai. (You play in whole season of IPL, travel from one place to other. You don’t get tired there? Is there no workload? Only when you play for India, especially when you have to tour a non-glamorous country, you remember workload? This is wrong),” Gavaskar further said.

Gavaskar further said that BCCI should send a clear message to the players that they can’t take international cricket for granted, adding that they never talk about workload management while playing in the IPL.

“Workload aur fitness saath me nahi ho sakte. Agar aap fit hai, toh workload ka sawaal kahan aaya? Ham Marathi me kehte hain, ki thoda laad karte hain, vo thoda kam karein. Ham aapko team me le rahe hain, ham aapko kaafi retainer fee bhi de rahe hain. Agar aapko workload ki vajah se aap khel nahi rahe, fir retainer fee bhi nikaalein. (If you’re fit, how does workload come into picture? Stop pampering the players. You’re being picked in team, you’re being paid a retainer fee. If you can’t play because of workload, waive off the retainer fee too),” said Gavaskar.

“Aap match nahi khelenge toh aapki retainer fee nikal jaani chahiye. Bohot saare log fir workload bhoolkar khelne aayenge. IPL shuru hone se pehle international cricket ki body hai, FICA, unhone ye hi kaha tha. Workload, workload, workload… jab IPL aaya, aur saare players IPL khelne ke liye workload bhool gaye. Changes honge, aur hone bhi chahiye. Kaun honge, vo selection committe karegi. Par aapko players ko sandesh bhejna hai. (Don’t play a match, and lose your retainer fee. Many players will then forget workload and come to play. FICA had said the same thing. When IPL came, everyone forgot workload. Selection committee needs to decide on the changes, but you need to send out a strong message),” said the former India captain.