London: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has reacted after India coach Ravi Shastri contracted the Coronavirus while in London. BCCI looks miffed with India captain Virat Kohli and the coach for visiting a crowded place earlier this month. The duo had shared the stage during the program without the approval of BCCI, the report added.

“The board will probe the matter. This incident has left the board embarrassed. The coach and the captain will be asked to explain the circumstances after the fourth Test at Oval. The team’s administrative manager Girish Dongre’s role is also under the scanner,” a top BCCI official told the Times of India.

“The BCCI is in touch with ECB and trying to ensure the series is completed without any further incidents. As of now, everyone is hoping that Shastri recovers soon. There is a selection meeting for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Maybe the matter will be raised there,” the official added.

Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had written to every member of the squad cautioning them from visiting crowded places due to the pandemic. There is no certainty that Shastri picked up the deadly virus from attending the book launch. The lift of the team hotel is used by other guests as well.

Not just Shastri, his close aids bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar also tested positive. That means the Indian coaching staff would not be available for the fifth Test.

Meanwhile, Kohli-led India beat England by 157 runs at The Oval to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series. The final Test starts on September 10 and will be played in Old Trafford.