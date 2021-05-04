With the pandemic at its peak in India, it was only a matter of time before the Covid19 got the Indian Premier League in its grip. But now, it is learnt that the entire situation could have been averted. As per a report in the Times of India, the IPL Governing Council had suggested the shifting of the cash-rich T20 league to UAE – a week before the start of the 14th season. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) did not pay heed to it as they were hellbent to go ahead with the tournament in India.

The same report suggests that four franchises were in favour of this move expecting the pandemic situation to get worse in India.

The source also confirmed that UAE was put on standby a week before the start of the tournament.

“UAE was always the first choice of the IPL GC for this year’s tournament. Even a week before the start of the IPL, they asked the BCCI to move the entire tournament to UAE. Emirates Cricket Board was also put on immediate alert and they were willing to conduct the IPL again even if BCCI decided to shift the tournament in such short notice. But no one in the BCCI showed the urgency to take the step,” the source said TOI.

Jay Shah and Arun Dhumal were also part of the IPL GC.

Meanwhile, after the KKR versus RCB game was postponed, reports suggest that BCCI is mulling shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai over the weekend. No confirmation on this has come as yet. There is a cloud over the CSK vs RR match that is scheduled to take place on Wednesday after the Chennai camp showed their reluctance following two members from their outfit testing positive.