The BCCI has announced it is suspending all age-group tournaments across India keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. The Indian cricket board secretary general Jay Shah informed of the development via a letter mentioning that in the current scenario, organising these events require strict measures including creation of bio-secure bubbles.

The BCCI have green light to the resumption of domestic cricket in January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy followed by Vijay Hazare Trophy. Currently, Senior Women’s One-Day Trophy is underway while international cricket has also made a successful return with England becoming the first country to tour India since the coronavirus outbreak last year in March.

“While our endeavour was to get in as many matches as was practicable across different age groups in the season, prevailing circumstances have now forced us to suspend all age-group tournaments. This is on account of the fact that active COVID cases are on the rise and organising tournaments requires intercity travel, strict quarantine measures and the creation and maintenance of bio-secure bubbles for the participants,” news agency ANI quoted Shah as saying in a letter.

Additionally, the fact that board examinations are also around the corner, Shah said they want the young athletes to focus their energies on preparing for the crucial examinations. “Moreover, the situation is presently not conducive in some states. Considering the fact that the 10th and 12th board examinations are also around the corner across India, it is prudent that our young athletes have the opportunity to prepare and focus on these crucial examinations,” Shah wrote.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also barred spectators from attending the remainder of the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and England in Ahmedabad. Crowds were allowed for the first two matches but with Gujarat also reporting fresh COVID-19 cases, the board took the decision to play the matches behind closed doors at the Narendra Modi Stadium.