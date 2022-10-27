New Delhi: The Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) has taken the first steps to implement same pay policy for both Men and Women’s cricketers in the country. The BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday took to Twitter to announce the decision. “I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket,” Shah tweeted.

“The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind,” he further added.

As soon as BCCI made the announced, Twitter went into meltdown with many hailing the decision.

“Well Done! Doesn’t matter whether they generate the same revenue as Men’s cricket. Getting women pay parity is a move in right direction!,” said a user while another wrote, “Good this will encourage women’s cricketers also.”

Finally a huge step in the right direction.

“Great stuff. Hope the salary slabs will also be made similar to BCCI men!,” suggested another user.

Finally the dream come true.. Kudos

“Brilliant move, major step forward.” reckoned one user as some reckoned it is a step in the right direction.

Good decision. Now ensure that both men and women play equal number of matches (especially Test cricket) for this move to come to it's fruition. Deal?

