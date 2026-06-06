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BCCI takes bold decision as several star player miss out on new squad, their names are…

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) make some big decisions by replacing some star players in the squad for upcoming tours. Scroll down to see the names, who miss out.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 06, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

Published On Jun 06, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 06, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

BCCI takes bold decision, drops several big stars from upcoming series

BCCI takes bold decision, drops several big stars from upcoming series

Team India is set to face Ireland and England in the upcoming series. Ahead of this important series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced their squad.

Team India hands big opportunity to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prince Yadav

Before this series, the Indian team had made some big changes and made changes to some of the finest players, who are in great form. Let’s discuss the first and the biggest change in the squad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed star player Shreyas Iyer with Surya Kumar Yadav as captain of the T20I squad. Not only this, BCCI also removed Suryakumar Yadav from the squad.

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There’s one more big change the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have made: a star player and one of the greatest batters of all time, who showcased a brilliant batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yes, you guessed it right, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old boy fired up against each bowler throughout the tournament and ready to roar for team India in the upcoming games. There’s one more player in the squad who will make his debut for team India, Prince Yadav, who played a crucial role for Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants.

BCCI makes bold selection calls for upcoming series

However, there are some big names in the team who have been replaced due to their performance in recent matches. The first name is obvious, Suryakumar Yadav and the rest of the names are Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh. Now, let’s see the new changes to the team: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Team India squad for Ireland and England tour: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi.

Team India squad Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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