BCCI takes rare DECISION for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before India tour

A special arrangement has been made for India’s youngest cricket sensation ahead of his first senior international tour. As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi prepares to travel with the Indian team for the upcoming white-ball series in Ireland and England, the BCCI has decided to provide additional support to help the teenager settle into life at the highest level.

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BCCI explains decision to allow Vaibhav’s parents on tour

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that the board has allowed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents to accompany him during the tour of Ireland and England later this month.

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The 15-year-old batter recently earned his maiden call-up to India’s T20 squad and is expected to feature in seven matches during the tour, including two games against Ireland and five against England.

Saikia said the board felt it was important to ensure the youngster remains comfortable while adjusting to a senior team environment filled with adult players and support staff.

“You see, not all national teams at the senior level have a 14 or 15-year-old in their squad. After many decades, we have someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.”

“At one point in time, it was Sachin Tendulkar (16 and half at time of Test debut) who made it to the national team at such a young age. When such a young kid is part of the senior team, there are obviously a lot of issues that can crop up.”

“Therefore, to make him comfortable and help him get used to an adult environment, where all the other players are above 18 years of age, and the team management members are also adults, we felt it would be helpful.”

“We are doing this because we believe it will ease a lot of issues as far as Vaibhav is concerned.“

‘He is still a kid’: Saikia

The BCCI secretary compared the situation to school trips where students are usually accompanied by responsible adults.

According to Saikia, Vaibhav is still at an age where family support can play an important role, especially during a long overseas assignment.

“Even when a school student goes on an excursion, there is usually a senior person accompanying them. Vaibhav is still a kid. He has only just come out of school, or is perhaps in his final year of school.”

“So, we thought it proper to allow his parents to travel with him. I am very happy that his parents are also taking good care of their kid, who is an asset for Indian cricket not only now but for the next two or three decades.”