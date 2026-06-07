BCCI takes special step for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as 15-Year-Old nears historic India debut

The rapid rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to grab attention across Indian cricket. After earning his maiden call-up to the senior national team, the 15-year-old batting sensation is now receiving extra support from the BCCI as he prepares for a new chapter in his career.

With the youngster set to spend extended periods away from home while representing India, the board has taken measures to ensure he adjusts comfortably to life in the senior setup.

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BCCI arranges father’s visit to Sri Lanka

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that the board has made arrangements for Vaibhav’s father, Sanjeev Sooryavanshi, to travel to Sri Lanka and stay with his son during the upcoming India A assignment.

Vaibhav is currently with the India A squad for the 50-over tri-series in Dambulla, which begins on June 9.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s father is arriving today in Sri Lanka and we’ll offer him that if he wants to go to the UK and Ireland also, we’ll do that. Vaibhav was selected for India A team a few days ago and soon he will be a part of the India senior men’s team.

“So to make him comfortable with the new environment, especially with him being a child, we have made arrangements for his father to go to Sri Lanka and be with his son so that he gets used to being in the new situation,” Saikia told IANS.

Support may continue during UK and Ireland tour

The BCCI is also prepared to extend the same support during India’s upcoming tours of Ireland and England, where Vaibhav is expected to be part of the senior T20I squad.

According to Saikia, helping the teenager settle into an unfamiliar environment remains the board’s priority.

“Yesterday he was also selected for the UK and Ireland T20I tours. So we’ll make the offer that if the parents or the father wants to go there, we’ll make that arrangement also. This is basically for making the child comfortable in a senior men’s team and that is the basic thing behind it.

“It’s because otherwise he was always traveling with his under 19, junior boys or the sub junior boys team. It meant that he was in the comfort zone. But now he will be in the adult world and we want to make him comfortable, as he is a 15-year-old kid. Definitely with his parents around, he’ll be more comfortable subject to his satisfaction and convenience, we are doing it,” added Saikia.

IPL heroics fast-tracked Vaibhav’s rise

Vaibhav’s selection comes after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, where he emerged as one of the biggest stories of the season.

The teenage opener finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 776 runs and played a key role in helping Rajasthan Royals reach Qualifier 2.

His remarkable season included one century and five half-centuries, while his fearless batting style made him one of the most exciting young players in the competition.

Vaibhav also swept multiple individual awards, including the Orange Cap, Emerging Player of the Season, Most Valuable Player award, best strike rate of the season and the award for hitting the most sixes.

Youngster closes in on historic India debut

The left-hander is now on the verge of creating history. If selected in the playing XI during the upcoming tours, Vaibhav could become India’s youngest international cricketer.

The current record belongs to legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

BCCI keen to ease teenager’s transition

Saikia stressed that the board has a responsibility to ensure young players feel comfortable when stepping into the senior dressing room for the first time.

“See, we have some responsibility on us – that nobody should feel uncomfortable or alien in a new environment. That is our basic principle so that he adjusts gradually to being in the senior team.”

For now, all eyes will be on Vaibhav as he begins life around India’s senior setup, with the BCCI determined to make the transition as smooth as possible for one of the country’s brightest young talents.