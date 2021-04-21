In what would come as a piece of good news for young cricketers in India, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is planning to allow age-group cricketers to take part in the popular ‘The Hundred’ competition in England. In terms of revenue, it will not be a lot, but BCCI is willing to do this because the England Cricket Board supports the IPL and the move could help the expansion of the cash-rich IPL in the future.

The Hundred is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men’s and women’s teams located in major cities across England and Wales.

“BCCI may allow a certain category of Indian cricketers to participate in The Hundred”, a source told TOI.

This will help BCCI expand IPL. Reports suggest that IPL 2022 would feature 10 teams which means two new franchises would be added to the family. Some reports claimed that the two new teams could be added in this edition itself, but because of the ongoing pandemic situation, the BCCI took a call to keep the plans on hold. It is believed that BCCI wants to start the IPL in March next year and for that to happen they would need the support of some other boards.

“A bigger window for the IPL in future will be BCCI’s biggest takeaway from this,” industry executives said.

Some Indian cricketers in the past wanted to play in foreign leagues but were not permitted as they were a part of BCCI and the board likes to maintain its exclusivity.

This move would open opportunities for players who do not get an IPL contract.