BCCI To Grant 50 Crores To Each ODI World Cup Stadium For Infrastructure Upgrade - Report

BCCI has provided grant to each ODI World Cup 2023 venues to upgrade their infrastructures ahead of the mega tournament.

Updated: June 30, 2023 10:10 AM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New floodlights and corporate boxes in Mumbai, a new pitch in Lucknow, overhauled dressing rooms in Kolkata, a new outfield with imported grass in Dharamsala, a brand-new, temporary roof in Pune, and improved toilets and ticketing system in Delhi. These are a few of the upgrade plans for the venues that will host ICC ODI World Cup matches in October-November.

Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Dharamsala, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Kolkata are the official venues of the upcoming World Cup. Meanwhile, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will be hosting the warm-up games.

World Cup Stadiums To Receive 50 Crore From BCCI As per a report from Indian Express, each ODI World Cup 2023 stadium will be granted Rs 50 crore to upgrade their respective infrastructures. Over Rs 500 crore has been allocated among the ten World Cup venues by the Indian cricket board.

"We relaid the whole surface of the stadium and we did a makeover of VVIP and hospitality boxes too. We hired the best expert for the relaying process. We wanted to ensure we have good drainage facilities and got grass from abroad. We changed a few seats and painted the stands. There was a leakage problem, we fixed that too. We wanted to ensure that after rain, the game should start as soon as possible," Arun Dhumal, an HPCA member told The Indian Express.

"The process of infrastructure upgradation has already begun including a new outfield, upgrading to new LED lighting, renovation of the corporate boxes, and renovated new toilets," said Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale.

"We will see if we can have a few stands which can be covered, as three-quarters of the stadium doesn't have a roof. We want to provide basic facilities like clean toilets, good roads and ample parking space. If any seats are in bad shape we will be replacing them. We will see whether the fencing metal is ok, the ticket readers are working or not. Our drainage system is fine, so are the floodlights," Maharashtra Cricket Association president Rohit Pawar told about the renovation of the Pune Stadium.