Mumbai: The word is that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) will officially name Rohit Sharma as the Test captain of India. As per a report on InsideSport, the board will discuss fitness and workload-related issues with Rohit – who was made the Test vice-captain ahead of the SA tour – before going ahead and making the announcement.

“Without any doubt Rohit Sharma will be the new test captain of India. Rohit was named vice-captain before the South Africa series & will now be elevated as captain of the team. The announcement will be made soon”, declared top BCCI official to InsideSport.