New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken over medical expenses of former India wicket-keeper batsman Vijay Yadav, who is suffering from complete kidney failure.

On May 7th, senior sports journalist, Vijay Lokapally took to Twitter and shared Yadav’s plight. Yadav is already on dialysis and suffered two heart attacks.

It has been learnt form Lokapally that many cricketers have extended their hand to support the former India international. Yadav has thanked all his well-wishers.

In his latest tweet, he has confirmed that BCCI will bear the expenses of his medical treatment and BCCI secretary Jay Shah has ensured him help for the future as well.