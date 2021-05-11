With the world reeling under the pandemic, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is in no mood to risk the tour or the health of players and has hence advised the UK-bound players to stay isolated till they reach Mumbai for the Covid test. The apex cricketing board in India has also said that if a player tests positive for Covid in Mumbai before UK departure, the player would not be boarding the flight.

“The players have been informed to consider their tour over if they are found positive on their arrival in Mumbai as BCCI will not arrange another charter flight for any cricketer,” a source in the Indian board told The Indian Express.

Despite reports earlier suggesting that the Virat Kohli-led side would be leaving for the UK in the last week of May, it is now reported that the side would leave India on June 2 to play the inaugural ICC World Test Championship which will be followed by the five-match Test series against England.

The same report also suggests that the family members of the players will also be tested. This would be done as a precautionary measure keeping the second wave in mind.

“The players, support staff and families will be tested and two negative reports are required before they leave for Mumbai. It will be done in order to ensure that they are coming into the bubble without any infection. The players have also been given the option to travel by air or car to reach Mumbai. For vaccination, BCCI has informed the players to take Covishield which they can get in England, and not Covaxin,” the BCCI source informed.

The much-awaited WTC final is scheduled to start on June 18 at Southampton.