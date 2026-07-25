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BCCI drops bombshell! Rohit Sharma retirement rumours officially shut down

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has firmly denied all retirement rumours surrounding Rohit Sharma. Here's what he said.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 25, 2026, 01:17 PM IST

Published On Jul 25, 2026, 01:17 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 25, 2026, 01:17 PM IST

Rajeev Shukla on Rohit Sharma

BCCI Shuts Down Rohit Retirement Rumours

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma’s future in international cricket has been a major talking point over the past few weeks. Speculation intensified after reports suggested the England ODI series could be his final assignment for India. However, a strong statement from a senior BCCI official has now put those rumours to rest.

Rajeev Shukla on Rohit retirement

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has made it clear that there is no discussion about Rohit Sharma retiring from international cricket.

Speaking to reporters, Shukla said the rumours circulating on television and social media have no basis and insisted that Rohit remains an important part of the Indian team.

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Rohit Sharma is a part of our team and is continuing to play. The things being circulated in the media and on social media have no meaning. As of now, there is no question of his retirement.”

BCCI backs current Indian team leadership

Shukla also threw his support behind the present Indian team setup, saying there is no reason to make changes while the team is producing positive results.

He explained that team selection is entirely the responsibility of the selectors and not based on outside opinions.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the decision on who stays in the team and who does not rests with the selectors. The Indian team is performing well and winning matches, so there is no need for any changes at present.”

Rohit answered critics with a historic Lord’s century

Questions over Rohit’s ODI future had grown after he struggled in the first two matches of the England series.

The India opener, however, silenced his critics in spectacular fashion during the third ODI at Lord’s. Rohit scored 138 runs off just 110 balls in chasing a mammoth target of 388, which was one of the finest ODI knocks of his career.

He also became the first Indian batter to score an international century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, thus giving India a memorable performance on one of cricket’s biggest stages. Jos Buttler’s special tribute to Rohit Sharma Rohit’s brilliance also earned praise from England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler.

After the ODI series, Buttler shared a picture on Instagram of a signed Team India jersey gifted to him by Rohit. Calling the Indian captain one of his favourite cricketers, the England star expressed his gratitude for the special gesture.

One opposition player’s shirt I’ve always wanted. One of my all-time favourite players. Will treasure this; thank you, @rohitsharma45.

Rohit remains firmly in India’s plans

With Rajeev Shukla’s comments ending speculation over his future and Rohit’s match-winning century at Lord’s reminding everyone of his class, the veteran opener appears set to continue leading India’s batting unit. His performance against England and the public backing from the BCCI have made it clear that, for now, retirement is not part of the conversation.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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