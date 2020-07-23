Claiming all the allegations made by former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) influenced ICC’s decision to host the Indian Premier League, Basit Ali has said that in fact, BCCI was the first one to support PCB against shifting of T20 World Cup to February-March because of the Pakistan Super League.

“In the meeting, it was decided that the World Cup will not happen. There was a suggestion in the meeting that this World Cup that was postponed should be held in February-March 2021. PCB said that they would not agree because their PSL happens at the same time and the earnings from that is used in our domestic cricket,” Ali said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

“BCCI was the first to say that PCB (Ehsan Mani) was saying the correct thing and how they can withdraw their event which is scheduled in February-March. After that ECB head also spoke in our favour. Because of that the ICC dropped the idea of holding the World Cup that was planned to be held together in Australia and New Zealand in February-March,” he added.

With the ICC postponing the T20 World Cup, it clears the deck for the IPL to use that window and conduct the T20 League. UAE has emerged as the frontrunner to host the event amid the pandemic.