BCCI’s plan to organise a four-nation Super Series annually has hit a roadblock after reservations from Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had said the cricket board has spoken to CA and ECB for a four-nation tournament involving India, Australia, England and a fourth team that slated for 2021.

But the plan, for the time being, will have to wait. “We are looking at the 4-nation series and our officials have also had a word with the ECB officials in December as well as the Cricket Australia officials when they were here in January,” a BCCI source told IANS. “But, there are certain reservations and issues that need sorting before we can go ahead and enter the next stage of planning. We may need to wait a little.”

In recent months, there had been positive statements from CA and ECB regarding the series despite concerns how it will impact the already jam-packed international cricket calendar. “We all understand the schedule in world cricket is really tight, so I am sure there will be lots of negotiation and there are people, that’s their role to negotiate and get that right. But we all know it is a tight schedule,” Australia head coach Justin Langer had said of the proposed tournament.

Moreover, it will require the approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC) which in turn is itself keen on introducing an annual flagship tournament for its next FTP Cycle running from 2023 to 2031.