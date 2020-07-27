Former India cricket Yuvraj Singh – who was an integral part of the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 and then was the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 WC – came down hard at the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday where he said that the last days of his career was not managed well by the apex cricket board of the country, calling it ”unprofessional”.

Adding further he also said that he wasn’t at all surprised because he had seen players like Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan being “badly mismanaged” and that it was a part of Indian cricket.

“I just felt that the way they managed me towards the end of my career was very unprofessional. But looking back at a couple of great players like Harbhajan, Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, also very badly mismanaged. So it is part of Indian cricket, I had seen it in the past and I was not really surprised,” Yuvraj said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Being humble Yuvraj said that he is no ‘legend’, but he admitted that played the game with integrity.

“First of all, I don’t think I’m a legend. I’ve played the game with integrity but I didn’t play much Test cricket. Legendary players are those who have good Test records. For giving somebody a farewell, that’s not for me to decide, that’s for BCCI to decide,” said Yuvraj.