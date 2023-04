BCP vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 59: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 5:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Black Caps vs Cyprus Moufflons will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 21, Friday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

BCP vs CYM My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper : Zeeshan Sarwar

Batsmen : Sikander Ejaz (vc), Jot Gill, Minhas Khan

All-rounders : Waqar Ali (c), Kulwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara

Bowlers : Muhammad Bilal, Lakhwinder Singh, Chetan Sharma, Gurwinder Singh

BCP vs CYM Probable XI

Black Caps: Managala Gunasekara, Pawandeep(wk), Tejwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Lovedeep Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Rajwinder Brar(c), Gurpreet Singh, Chetan Sharma

Cyprus Moufflons: Muhammad Hussain(c), Zeeshan Sarwar(wk), Gurwinder Singh, Hridoy Hossain, Priyantha Wellege, Waqar Ali, Ghulam Murtaza, Salman Akram, Lakhwinder Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Shamim Ahmed