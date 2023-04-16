BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 7:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Black Caps vs Nicosia Fighters will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 16, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

BCP vs NFCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kamrul Mahmud

Batsmen: Pawandeep, Alvi Chowdhury, J Gill,

All-rounders: M Gunasekara, Omar Faruuk, Al Tasmin

Bowlers: Abul Hasnat, R Brar, Shahjalal Talukder, C Sharma

BCP vs NFCC Probable XI

Black Caps: Pawandeep, B Singh, J Gill, R Singh, H Singh, K Singh, M Gunasekara, T Singh, S Chahal, C Sharma, and R Brar.

Nicosia Fighters: Alvi Chowdhury(WK)(C), Kamrul Mahmud(WK), MD Kamrujjaman, Muhammad Yeamin, Omar Faruuk, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Riaz Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Abul Hasnat, Shahjalal Talukder, Naeem Khan-I