Advertisement

BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 7:00 PM IST

BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 7:00 PM IST

Best players list of BCP vs NFCC, Black Caps Dream11 Team Player List, Nicosia Fighters Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 16, 2023 11:31 AM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of BCP vs NFCC, Black Caps Dream11 Team Player List, Nicosia Fighters Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Black Caps vs Nicosia Fighters will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 16, Sunday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

BCP vs NFCC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kamrul Mahmud

Batsmen: Pawandeep, Alvi Chowdhury, J Gill,

All-rounders: M Gunasekara, Omar Faruuk, Al Tasmin

Bowlers: Abul Hasnat, R Brar, Shahjalal Talukder, C Sharma

BCP vs NFCC Probable XI

 

Black Caps: Pawandeep, B Singh, J Gill, R Singh, H Singh, K Singh, M Gunasekara, T Singh, S Chahal, C Sharma, and R Brar.

Nicosia Fighters: Alvi Chowdhury(WK)(C), Kamrul Mahmud(WK), MD Kamrujjaman, Muhammad Yeamin, Omar Faruuk, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Riaz Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Abul Hasnat, Shahjalal Talukder, Naeem Khan-I

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
BCP vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 7:00 PM IST
BCP vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM IST
NCT vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 2:20 PM IST
AMD vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 25 & 26: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 2:20 PM IST
EVE vs LQ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22 & 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 12:25 & 4:15 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs IRE 1st Test match Live cricket score at Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updat...

BCP vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM IST

BCP vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 29: Capta...

IPL 2023: MI vs KKR: Will Jofra Archer Play Today's Match Against KKR? Tim David Drops Hint

IPL 2023: MI vs KKR: Will Jofra Archer Play Today's Match Ag...

IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza Speaking Punjabi After PBKS Beat LSG By 2 Wickets | Watch Viral Video

IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza Speaking Punjabi After PBKS Beat LSG...

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift: Timeline Of High-Profile Controversy That Shook Indian Cricket

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly Rift: Timeline Of High-Profile Co...

Advertisement