BCP vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM IST

Updated: April 16, 2023 11:05 AM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

TOSS: The match toss between Black Caps Sri Lanka Lions will take place at 12:30 & 4:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 16, Sunday, 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus

 

BCP vs SLL My Dream11 Team

Keeper Nalin Pathirana

Batsmen Nalin Gamage, Akila De Silva Kalugala (c), Ajith Kumara

All-rounders Kulwinder Singh, Chamal Sadun (vc), Roshan Siriwardana

Bowlers Saganpreet Chahal, Kamal Riaz, Chetan Sharma, Buddika Mahesh

 

BCP vs SLL Probable XI

Black Caps: Baljeet Singh, Pawandeep, Rajesh Kumar-I, Ankit Kumar-I, Kulwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Tejwinder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh Brar, Saganpreet Chahal, Amir Rana

Sri Lankan Lions: BLCS Kumara, Pradad Liyanage, Suresh Gedara, Nalin Gamage, Kelum Sanjaya, Roshan Siriwardana, Chamal Sadun, Kavindu Madhuranga, Buddika Mahesh, Damith Priyantha, Dinesh Mendis

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

