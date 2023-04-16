BCP vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 29: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Cyprus T10, At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus, 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM IST
Best players list of BCP vs SLL, Nicosia Tigers CC Dream11 Team Player List, Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team BCP vs SLL Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of BCP vs SLL, Nicosia Tigers CC Dream11 Team Player List, Napa Royal Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Black Caps Sri Lanka Lions will take place at 12:30 & 4:30 PM IST.
Start Time: April 16, Sunday, 1:00 PM & 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, Cyprus
BCP vs SLL My Dream11 Team
Keeper Nalin Pathirana
Batsmen Nalin Gamage, Akila De Silva Kalugala (c), Ajith Kumara
All-rounders Kulwinder Singh, Chamal Sadun (vc), Roshan Siriwardana
Bowlers Saganpreet Chahal, Kamal Riaz, Chetan Sharma, Buddika Mahesh
BCP vs SLL Probable XI
Black Caps: Baljeet Singh, Pawandeep, Rajesh Kumar-I, Ankit Kumar-I, Kulwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Tejwinder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh Brar, Saganpreet Chahal, Amir Rana
Sri Lankan Lions: BLCS Kumara, Pradad Liyanage, Suresh Gedara, Nalin Gamage, Kelum Sanjaya, Roshan Siriwardana, Chamal Sadun, Kavindu Madhuranga, Buddika Mahesh, Damith Priyantha, Dinesh Mendis
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
COMMENTS