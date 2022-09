BD-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain, Pr

BD-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Legends vs New Zealand Legends: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Road Safety T20 World Series 2022, Match 7, At Green Park in Kanpur

TOSS: The match toss between Bangladesh Legends & New Zealand Legends will take place at 3:00 PM IST

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Green Park in Kanpur

BD-L vs NZ-L My Dream11 Team

Dhiman Ghosh, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Ross Taylor (c), Neil Broom (vc), Dolar Mahmud, Alok Kapali, Anton Devcich, Abdur Razzak, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett, Bruce Martin.

BD-L vs NZ-L Probable XI

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (c), Nazmus Sadat, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Tushar Imran, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Dolar Mahmud, Dhiman Ghosh, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif, Abul Hasan.

New Zealand Legends: Anton Devcich, Ross Taylor (c), Neil Broom, Dean Brownlie, Craig McMillan, Aaron Redmond, Gareth Hopkins (WK), Jacob Oram, Shane Bond, Bruce Martin, Hamish Bennett.