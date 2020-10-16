Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Band-e-Amir Region vs Mis Ainak Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghan ODD 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s BD vs MAK at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: After the excitement of Shpageeza T20 League 2020, the focus now shifts from T20 cricket to One-day cricket as the Afghan One Day Cup 2020 set to get underway from October 10 in Kandhar. In another exciting battle of Afghan One Day Cup 2020, Band-e-Amir Region will take on Mis Ainak Region in match no. 7 at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium on October 16 – Friday. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 BD vs MAK match will begin at 10.30 AM IST. With two wins in two games, Band-e-Amir are comfortably placed at the top of the points table. Having had complete performances from their bowlers and batsmen in both the games, they seem to be a force to reckon with. Mis Ainak Region, on the other hand, are placed third with a win and a loss in their two games. This is going to be a tough match for them as Band-e-Amir is the team in form. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Afghan ODD match 7 – BD vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Band-e-Amir Region vs Mis Ainak Region Dream11 Tips, BD vs MAK Probable Playing XIs, BD vs MAK Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Afghan ODD, Band-e-Amir Region vs Mis Ainak Region Dream11 Team Player List.

TOSS: The Afghan ODD match toss between Band-e-Amir Region and Mis Ainak Region will take place at 10 AM (IST) – October 16 in India.

Time: 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

BD vs MAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah

All-rounders: Ihsanullah Ihsan, Karim Janat

Bowlers: Nijat Masood, Amir Hamza, Haseebullah, Zahir Khan

BD vs MAK Probable Playing XIs

Band-e-Amir Region: Hazratullah Zazai, Imran Janat, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Karim Janat, Zia-ul-Haq, Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Waqar Salamkheil.

Mis Ainak Region: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C/WK), Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahim Mangal, Ghamai Zadran, Shahidullah, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Yousuf Zazai, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Haseebullah.

BD vs MAK Squads

Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD): Imran Janat, Zia-ul-Haq, Nijat Masood, Younas Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Sardar, Amir Hamza, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Shamsurrahman Wali Khail, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Farmanullah Safi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Asif Musazai, Waqar Salamkheil.

Mis Ainak Region (MAK): Mohammad Shahzad, Afsar Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najeeb Tarakai, Sadiqullah Pacha, Bahar Ali, Ghamai Zadran, Mohammad Bilal, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Rhaman, Ibrahim Khan, Abidullah Taniwal, Zabiullah Sardarzai, Dawlat-Zadran, Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Mazari, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Hanif Zadran.

