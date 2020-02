BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Fantasy Cricket Tips 3rd Warm-up Mat

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Fantasy Cricket Tips 3rd Warm-up Match Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women at Allan Border Field in Brisbane 5:30 AM IST:

For Thailand, it would be their maiden appearance at the event. They will lock horns with Bangladesh in their warm-up game leading up to their tournament opener. The two have faced off in the past in the Women’s T20 CWC Qualifiers. In that match, Bangladesh beat Thailand by 70 runs to win the title. Bangladesh would start favourites and could also try a few new faces in the game.

TOSS – The toss between Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women will take place at 5:00 AM (IST).

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field in Brisbane

Keeper Nigar Sultana

Batters Fargana Hoque, Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai

All-Rounders Nattaya Boochatham (C), Rumana Ahmed (VC), Sornnarin Tippoch

Bowlers Khadija Tul Kubra, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Suleeporn Laomi

Bangladesh Women:

Murshida Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Shamima Sultana (WK), Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Khadija Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun (C), Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary.

Thailand Women:

Nattakan Chantam, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Sornnarin Tippoch (C), Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Puttawong, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Suwanan Khiaoto.

