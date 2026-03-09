‘Be ready, You will…’: Gautam Gambhir’s words that sparked Sanju Samson’s World Cup heroics

Sanju Samson revealed how a conversation with Gautam Gambhir before the Zimbabwe clash sparked his comeback in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Sanju Samson played a starring role in India’s victorious T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, finishing as Player of the Tournament with 321 runs at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37. He missed the entire 2024 title-winning campaign but returned strongly this time. His turnaround began midway through the tournament, and he credits head coach Gautam Gambhir for sparking his comeback.

Gambhir’s words gave him confidence

Samson did not play in the early matches of the tournament. He featured in the league stage game against Namibia in New Delhi when Abhishek Sharma was recovering from a stomach infection. But he was brought back into the playing XI from the Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe.

“I met Gauti bhai in the gym before the Zimbabwe game, and that’s where he told me, ‘Sanju, be ready, you are going to play the next game.’ I was 100 per cent ready. In my mind, I said, ‘Yes, now let’s do the talking, this is what I was waiting for,” said Samson to JioStar at the conclusion of the final, where India won by 96 runs.

No competition with teammates

Samson said he does not enjoy fighting for a place in the team and performs best when the squad is united for a common goal.

“But I would like to share something very honest, I don’t like to compete with my teammates in the squad. Once we are together fighting for a cause, then I bring out my best.

“During the New Zealand series, it was always about, ‘Will I be part of the team or not?’ I never perform well when I am fighting for places. But when the opportunity came, we were together fighting for one goal, the World Cup, so I’m glad things worked out in the end.“

From broken to Player of the Tournament

Samson opened up about his tough phase after the New Zealand series before the World Cup. He had low scores and felt his dreams were shattered.

“It was in my mind, but when we were playing the World Cup in the West Indies a year and a half ago, I was thinking, visualising and practising to do something like this.

“But after the New Zealand series, I thought my dreams were shattered. I think God had his own plans and I’m so grateful. I was broken after the New Zealand series and I let myself feel that I was broken. I was absolutely not moving from my bed for four to five days.

“I couldn’t bat. I was completely out of the system. I wasn’t happy and I behaved like I wasn’t happy. I let myself feel the emotions. So, I accepted the fact that I didn’t use the opportunities I got. I was realistic with myself. I didn’t fight those emotions and I didn’t pretend to be confident. Once I accepted the fact, I could recover a bit quicker.”

Big performances that lit up the tournament

Samson started his strong run from the must-win clash against West Indies, where he made an unforgettable 97 not out. He followed it with 89 in the semi-final against England and another big knock in the final against New Zealand. His consistency and big hits helped India win their third T20 World Cup title and become the first team to defend the trophy successfully.

