Because He Doesn't Have Millions Of Followers You Drop Him? Sunil Gavaskar Questions Cheteshwar Pujara's Snub

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the Indian selectors for dropping Cheteshwar Pujara from the Test squad for the upcoming Test series against West Indies.

New Delhi: On Friday, the BCCI announced India's ODI and Test squads for the West Indies tour. Young stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar got the national call-up. On the other hand, star players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Shami were dropped from the team.

Pujara, who was a part of the squad in the World Test Championship, was unable to show his brilliant form on the field; he just managed to score 14 and 27 in both innings, respectively. But he was not the only one; most of the players were not able to perform well during the WTC final against Australia at The Oval in London.

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the Indian selectors for dropping Cheteshwar Pujara from the Test squad. He specifically mentioned that apart from Ajinkya Rahane, the entire Indian unit failed against 'The Baggy Green'. He further believes that the 35-year-old can still make a comeback, irrespective of his age.

"Yeah, he has been playing county cricket. He has played a lot of red-ball cricket, so he knows what it is about. People can play till they are 40 or 39. There is nothing wrong because they are all very fit. As long as you are scoring the runs and taking wickets, I don't think age should be a factor," Gavaskar told Sports Today.

"Clearly, only one man has been singled out while others also failed. To me, the batting failed. Apart from Ajinkya Rahane, of course, in both innings, he got 89 and 46, nobody else really got runs," he added.

Gavaskar Predicts The Reason Behind Pujara's Exclusion From The Squad Gavaskar predicted the reason why Pujara was snubbed from the team. He further said that Pujara doesn't have a massive following to retaliate against his exclusion from the team, which might be the reason why he got dropped.