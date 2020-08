BECC vs BSCR Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Dresden Match August 11, 6:30 PM IST

BECC vs BSCR Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's ECS T10 – Dresden

Berlin Eagles CC vs BSC Rehberge Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BECC vs BSCR at Ostrapark: In what promises to be a close affair, Berlin Eagles CC will take on BSC Rehberge at 6:30 PM IST in the penultimate T10 match of the day.

T10 cricket continues in Europe with ECS T10-Dresden latest in the list. Five teams are vying for the title including Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles.

The teams will feature in 24 matches across five days.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between Berlin Eagles CC and BSC Rehberge will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

S Liaqat (captain), A Butt (vice-captain), S Ahmed, C Bandara, I Chaudry, Z Mahmood, Y Ahmadzai, B Khan, J Iqbal, S Mia, N Hamed

BECC vs BSCR Squads

BECC: Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Mudassir Bacha, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Aslamkhan Zadran, Zeeshan Sahi, Chamila Bandara, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Usman Hadi, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Karan Singh, Naser Hamed

BSCR: Atta ur Rahman Shinwari, Imran Chaudry, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Jafer Luqman, Ali Butt, Ganidu Arumadura, Saddam Gill, Javed Iqbal, Sadiq Sabah, Sohel Mia, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan, Masood Hasan, Asad Naqvi, Ijaz Ahmad, Saeed Safi, Sajid Liaqat, Musthafa Muhammed, Salman Azhar, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Ronson Muliyil

