BECC vs BSVB Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Dresden Match August 12, 12:30 PM IST

Berlin Eagles CC vs BSV Britannia Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BECC vs BSVB at Ostrapark: In what promises to be a close affair, Berlin Eagles CC will take on BSV Britannia at 12:30 PM IST in the first match of the third day of the ongoing competition.

While this will be BSV Britannia’s first match of the event, Berlin Eagles will be playing in their seventh game but having not won a single game so far.

T10 cricket continues in Europe with ECS T10-Dresden latest in the list. Five teams are vying for the title including Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles.

The teams will feature in 24 matches across five days.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between Berlin Eagles CC and BSV Britannia will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

Mohit Negi (captain), Zahid Mahmood (vice-captain), Bashar Khan, Chamila Bandara, Naseer Hamed, Nouman Stanikzai, Arasalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Rohit Singh, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmad

BECC: Chamila Bandara, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Usman Hadi, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Karan Singh, Naser Hamed, Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Mudassir Bacha, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Aslamkhan Zadran, Zeeshan Sahi

BSVB: Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Shubham Patil, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia

