BECC vs RCD Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Dresden Match August 10, 4:30 PM IST

BECC vs RCD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Berlin Eagles Cricket Club vs RC Dresden Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BECC vs RCD at Ostrapark: In the third match, Berlin Eagles Cricket Club will take the field against RC Dresden at 4:30 pm IST.

T10 cricket continues in Europe with ECS T10-Dresden latest in the list. Five teams are vying for the title including Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles.

They will feature in 24 matches across five days.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between Berlin Eagles Cricket Club and RC Dresden will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

BECC vs RCD My Dream11 Team

Bashar Khan (captain), Sandeep Kamboj (vice-captain), Mohammed Nizamul, Zahid Mahmood, Arslan Khan Ashwin Prakash, Syed Waqar, Naser Hamed, Habibullah Safi, Nouman Stanikzai, Nilakantha Sahoo

BECC vs RCD Squads

RCD: Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Kapil Chandnani, Syed Waqar, Sandeep Kamboj, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool, Almas Tariq, Ashwin Prakash, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam,

BECC: Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arslan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Aslamkhan Zadran, Nouman Stanikzai, Naser Hamed, Karan Singh, Arshad Tausef, Chamila Bandara, Zeeshan Sahi, Mohammad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Mudassir Bacha, Khaliq Zaman, Ali Abbas, Bashar Khan, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Usman Hadi, Karan Singh, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BECC Dream11 Team/ RCD Dream11 Team/ Berlin Eagles Cricket Club Dream11 Team/ RC Dresden Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more