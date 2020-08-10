BECC vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Dresden Match August 10, 6:30 PM IST

BECC vs USGC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Berlin Eagles Cricket Club vs USG Chemnitz Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BECC vs USGC at Ostrapark: In the fourth match, Berlin Eagles Cricket Club will face USG Chemnitz at 6:30 pm IST.

T10 cricket continues in Europe with ECS T10-Dresden latest in the list. Five teams are vying for the title including Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles.

The teams will feature in 24 matches across five days.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between Berlin Eagles Cricket Club and USG Chemnitz will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

BECC vs USGC My Dream11 Team

Karthikeyan Manga (captain), Akash Chougale (vice-captain), Karan Singh, Nouman Stanikazai, Arshad Tausef, Adith Narayanan, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Gopinath Manoharan, Arslan Khan, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Basir

BECC vs USGC Squads

USGC: Ravi Prakash Singh, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Saeedullah Amarkhel, Varun Sorganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Zakki Rezai, Balaji Venkatraj, Anand Vijayalakshmi, Karthikeyan Manga, Naga Pawankumar, Abdul Basir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Anathu Ajikumar, Sahith Reddy, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan

BECC: Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arslan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Aslamkhan Zadran, Nouman Stanikzai, Naser Hamed, Karan Singh, Arshad Tausef, Chamila Bandara, Zeeshan Sahi, Mohammad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Mudassir Bacha, Khaliq Zaman, Ali Abbas, Bashar Khan, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Usman Hadi, Karan Singh, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid

