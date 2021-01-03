India vice-captain Rohit Sharma trended on Twitter on Sunday morning following his Melbourne outing with other players. Rohit - along with four other Team India players - found themselves in the middle of the recent 'beef controversy' where the bill of a restaurant the cricketers visited had beef in its list of food items ordered for. <p></p> <p></p>Fans are disappointed that Rohit - who is an animal lover - indulged in allegedly consuming beef. A few fans shared an old post of the cricketer where he wished his followers Holi. In that post, he not only wished his fans but also animals. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Never expected <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RohithSharma?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RohithSharma</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beef?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beef</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rohit?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rohit</a> <a href="https://t.co/M41LMOgOvf">pic.twitter.com/M41LMOgOvf</a></p> <p></p> Nitesh ranjan (@DrNiteshr) <a href="https://twitter.com/DrNiteshr/status/1345612762655858688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 3, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rohit trending with <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beef?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beef</a> <a href="https://t.co/2GKd2aONjp">pic.twitter.com/2GKd2aONjp</a></p> <p></p> &#x1f92b;&#x1f9d0;&#x1f637;&#x1f910; (@NaakuTheliyadhu) <a href="https://twitter.com/NaakuTheliyadhu/status/1345611648992641024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 3, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is a pre-planned conspirancy against not just against 5 cricketer but also to target Hinduism by doing this that they have order <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beef?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beef</a> did Rohit Sharma or any other Indian player had said anything regarding this. I think <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRo45?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRo45</a> should clarify this.</p> <p></p> RJ Rajinder (@RJ_Rajinder94) <a href="https://twitter.com/RJ_Rajinder94/status/1345578680056041472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 3, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beef?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beef</a></p> <p></p>Rohit Sharma right now: <a href="https://t.co/BIiBZUQEOg">pic.twitter.com/BIiBZUQEOg</a> <p></p> <p></p> S h i l (@ShilganMeshram3) <a href="https://twitter.com/ShilganMeshram3/status/1345396176409907201?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beef?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beef</a> <p></p>. <p></p>. <p></p>Rohit Sharma and company to sardar ji: <a href="https://t.co/XCybjCHt5C">pic.twitter.com/XCybjCHt5C</a></p> <p></p> Wittycasm &#x1f69c; (@wittycasm) <a href="https://twitter.com/wittycasm/status/1345583894146420738?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 3, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Currently, the Indian team is in Melbourne and will leave for Sydney on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the five cricketers who visited the restaurant have been isolated following an alleged bio-security breach. The matter is still being investigated by both the boards. BCCI has claimed that no breach took place. <p></p> <p></p>Following this episode, the Indian team has reportedly shown reluctance to play the fourth and final Test at Gabba, Brisbane where they would again have to be in a bio-security bubble for health reasons.