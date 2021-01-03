India vice-captain Rohit Sharma trended on Twitter on Sunday morning following his Melbourne outing with other players. Rohit – along with four other Team India players – found themselves in the middle of the recent ‘beef controversy’ where the bill of a restaurant the cricketers visited had beef in its list of food items ordered for.

Fans are disappointed that Rohit – who is an animal lover – indulged in allegedly consuming beef. A few fans shared an old post of the cricketer where he wished his followers Holi. In that post, he not only wished his fans but also animals.

Here is how fans reacted:

This is a pre-planned conspirancy against not just against 5 cricketer but also to target Hinduism by doing this that they have order #beef did Rohit Sharma or any other Indian player had said anything regarding this. I think @ImRo45 should clarify this. RJ Rajinder (@RJ_Rajinder94) January 3, 2021

Currently, the Indian team is in Melbourne and will leave for Sydney on Monday.

Meanwhile, the five cricketers who visited the restaurant have been isolated following an alleged bio-security breach. The matter is still being investigated by both the boards. BCCI has claimed that no breach took place.

Following this episode, the Indian team has reportedly shown reluctance to play the fourth and final Test at Gabba, Brisbane where they would again have to be in a bio-security bubble for health reasons.