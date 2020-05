Behind closed doors match against Australia 'felt like a warm-up game': Ross Taylor

New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor admitted that playing the ODI matches against Australia, just before the coronavirus lockdown came into effect, felt like playing ”warm-up” games.

During a chat with ESPN Cricinfo, Taylor recalled the match at SCG, where he felt ”strange” and reveals there were whispers of the match being canceled.

“It was quite strange leading into the game. There were lots of whispers about the game being canceled and everything happened very quickly. In the context of the match, turning up the preparation felt a bit strange,” ESPN Cricinfo quoted Taylor as saying.

“To me, it felt like a warm-up game, didn’t feel like a true international match but I guess once you get into it it’s no different to if you are playing a competitive game of backyard cricket or a club game, you give it your all. But I’m not going to lie, it did feel very strange. At the same time there could be a few games like that so I’m sure as players we’ll have to adjust to that and get used to it,” he added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 3.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 227,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

