BEI vs CECC Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kuwait Ramadan T10 league, At Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, 01:45 AM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Big Easy XI vs Ceylinco Express CC will take place at 01:15 AM IST

Start Time: April 1, Saturday, 01:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

BEI vs CECC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor Mohammed, Naiju Devassy Kutty

Batter: Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sandaruwan Chinthaka

All-rounder: Madhushan Nayanajith, Priyakanth Harichchandr, Sarath Saseendran-Somaletha

Bowlers: Renil Raj(C), Dilsan Weerarathna, Abdul Rehman

BEI vs CECC Probable XI

BEI: Sojib Ahammad, Renil Raj(C), Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan, Naiju Devassy Kutty(WK), Sarath Saseendran-Somaletha, Nawaz Khan, Aneesbabu Muhammed, Hamid Mirwas Khan, Abdul Rehman, Zaheeruddin Mohammed, Badar Khalid

CECC: Atheef Gafoor Mohammed(WK), Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Ahilan Ratnam, Madhushan Nayanajith, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Vengadashen Abhishek, Dilsan Weerarathna, Mohamed Aslam, Akalanka Dilshan, Pradeep Wasantha