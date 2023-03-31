Advertisement

BEI vs CECC Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kuwait Ramadan T10 league, At Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, 01:45 AM IST

BEI vs CECC Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kuwait Ramadan T10 league, At Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, 01:45 AM IST

Best players list of BEI vs CECC, Big Easy XI Dream11 Team Player List, Ceylinco Express CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 31, 2023 11:55 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud

My Dream11 Team BEI vs CECC Dream11 Team Prediction Kuwait Ramadan T10 league 2023: Best players list of BEI vs CECC, Big Easy XI Dream11 Team Player List, Ceylinco Express CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Big Easy XI vs Ceylinco Express CC will take place at 01:15 AM IST

Start Time: April 1, Saturday, 01:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

 

BEI vs CECC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Atheef Gafoor Mohammed, Naiju Devassy Kutty

Batter: Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sandaruwan Chinthaka

All-rounder: Madhushan Nayanajith, Priyakanth Harichchandr, Sarath Saseendran-Somaletha

Bowlers: Renil Raj(C), Dilsan Weerarathna, Abdul Rehman

 

BEI vs CECC Probable XI

BEI: Sojib Ahammad, Renil Raj(C), Deepak Krishnan-Velayudhan, Naiju Devassy Kutty(WK), Sarath Saseendran-Somaletha, Nawaz Khan, Aneesbabu Muhammed, Hamid Mirwas Khan, Abdul Rehman, Zaheeruddin Mohammed, Badar Khalid

CECC: Atheef Gafoor Mohammed(WK), Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sandaruwan Chinthaka, Ahilan Ratnam, Madhushan Nayanajith, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Vengadashen Abhishek, Dilsan Weerarathna, Mohamed Aslam, Akalanka Dilshan, Pradeep Wasantha

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
BEI vs CECC Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 18: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kuwait Ramadan T10 league, At Sulaibiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, 01:45 AM IST
STA vs TCC Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 17: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Kuwait Ramadan T10 league, At Isulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate, 11:30 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Gujarat vs Chennai Live Cricket Score and Updates: GT vs CSK 1 match Live cricket score at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Score-Gujarat vs Chennai Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Ruturaj Gaikwad Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli In Massive IPL Record

Ruturaj Gaikwad Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli In M...

Live Score- vs Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs NED 1st ODI match Live cricket score at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Live Score- vs Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs NED 1s...

LIVE Score GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Gill Hits Fifty, GT In Complete Command | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE Score GT vs CSK IPL 2023: Gill Hits Fifty, GT In Comple...

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Hits Massive Six In CSK vs GT Match | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Hits Massive Six In CSK vs GT Match | WAT...

Advertisement