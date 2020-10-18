Chennai Super Kings' left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowling the final over was an advantage for Delhi Capitals' left-handed duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel, the senior opener acknowledged after his maiden IPL hundred. <p></p> <p></p>Capitalising on the lives he got, Dhawan hit an unbeaten 101 while Axar smashed three sixes in the final over, as Delhi Capitals knocked off the required 17 runs for a five-wicket win over CSK here on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>"We knew (Dwayne) Bravo would not be able to bowl the last over and it would be bowled by Jadeja. We being left-handers, we had a certain advantage against Jadeja," Dhawan said at the post-match press conference. <p></p> <p></p>With his death overs specialist Bravo walking off the field due to a groin injury, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni asked Jadeja to bowl the last six balls after Sam Curran conceded just four runs in the penultimate over. <p></p> <p></p>"Sam Curran bowled well very in the 19th over, his yorker execution was very good, dew was also there and we took advantage of that as well," Dhawan said. <p></p> <p></p>A modest Dhawan praised Axar's contribution and said having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference. <p></p> <p></p>"Axar Patel has been a great asset, whenever we demand good overs from him, he does the job. He is normally very economical. Having a quality all-rounder makes a big difference," he added. <p></p> <p></p>On his own performance, Dhawan said he tries to remain positive and confident. <p></p> <p></p>"I was always focussing on my process. I was playing well. I stayed positive and confident. Lots of experience behind me, changed the numbers as well. <p></p> <p></p>"Every time I am scoring runs, I am making mistakes as well. I was analysing what to do, what shot to play and what not to play. I pick and choose what shots to play or strategy I should use on different kind of pitches." <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan further said the team was playing very good cricket and everyone was doing their job as DC grabbed the top spot with their latest win. <p></p> <p></p>"It is a great feeling. The best thing is we are playing very good cricket, everyone is doing their job and that's a great sign for us. <p></p> <p></p>"We all stay hungry and we make sure that we focus on the process. We guys make sure that we stay fresh as well," he signed off.