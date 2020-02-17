Fast bowler Navdeep Saini is immensely satisfied to be part of the Indian squad and he would want to continue his dream of playing at the highest level after he earned his maiden Test call-up for the two-Test series against New Zealand which gets underway on February 21 at Basin Reserve, Wellington.

The 27-year-old Saini claimed 18 wickets in the limited-over matches he has played so far and has been impressive with his speed clocking an excess of 140 kmph consistently.

“I am happy with whatever level I have been able to reach. It’s everyone’s dream to reach this level. It was my dream as well, which has now been fulfilled. I want to carry this further,” Saini told senior pacer Mohammed Shami in a video posted on BCCI.TV.

“When I was selected for the Indian team, it was like a dream come true for me. I started playing at a local level, and then I moved on to Ranji. From there, to become a part of Indian national team, it was a life-changing moment for me.”

Asked how he is helping the budding cricketers, Saini, who made his India debut during the T20I series against the West Indies last year, said: “I help all the budding cricketers in the academy. I have helped a few kids with cricket equipment, spikes, or financial aid. I have seen how important all of these things are for a young cricketer.”