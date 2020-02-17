Fast bowler <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/navdeep-saini">Navdeep Saini</a> is immensely satisfied to be part of the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india">Indian squad</a> and he would want to continue his dream of playing at the highest level after he earned his maiden Test call-up for the two-Test series against <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> which gets underway on February 21 at Basin Reserve, Wellington. <p></p> <p></p>The 27-year-old Saini claimed 18 wickets in the limited-over matches he has played so far and has been impressive with his speed clocking an excess of 140 kmph consistently. <p></p> <p></p>"I am happy with whatever level I have been able to reach. It's everyone's dream to reach this level. It was my dream as well, which has now been fulfilled. I want to carry this further," Saini told senior pacer Mohammed Shami in a video posted on BCCI.TV. <p></p> <p></p>"When I was selected for the Indian team, it was like a dream come true for me. I started playing at a local level, and then I moved on to Ranji. From there, to become a part of Indian national team, it was a life-changing moment for me." <p></p> <p></p>Asked how he is helping the budding cricketers, Saini, who made his India debut during the T20I series against the West Indies last year, said: "I help all the budding cricketers in the academy. I have helped a few kids with cricket equipment, spikes, or financial aid. I have seen how important all of these things are for a young cricketer."