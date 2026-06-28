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  • Belfast City Hall glows in tricolour as Team India receives SPECIAL WELCOME ahead of must-win Ireland T20I

Belfast City Hall glows in tricolour as Team India receives SPECIAL WELCOME ahead of must-win Ireland T20I

Team India received a grand welcome at a special reception hosted by the Consulate General of India in Belfast ahead of the second T20I against Ireland, while Belfast City Hall was illuminated in the Indian tricolour.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 28, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

Published On Jun 28, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 28, 2026, 01:46 PM IST

Team India Gets Grand Welcome in Belfast

Team India Gets Grand Welcome in Belfast

Team India received a warm welcome off the field in Belfast ahead of the series-deciding second T20I. The Indian players were present at a special reception hosted by the Consulate General of India where members of the Indian community congregated to meet the squad and wish them luck before their crucial clash against Ireland.

Also Read: Ireland vs India 2nd T20I Preview: Shreyas Iyer’s side fight to avoid historic series defeat, Ireland eye record win

Team India welcomed by Indian Consulate in Belfast

The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Belfast organised the special event for the Indian team, with Consul General Kiran Khatri welcoming the players and support staff.

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The reception was attended by members of the Indian diaspora and several distinguished guests, highlighting the strong connection between cricket and the Indian community abroad.

The Indian men’s team is currently in Ireland for the two-match T20I series and will return to action in the second and final game at the Civil Service Cricket Club on Sunday.

Sport remains one of the warmest bridges between our peoples. Wishing the Men in Blue the very best!” CGI Belfast posted on X.

The BCCI also shared pictures from the reception on social media and wrote:

An evening of warmth, camaraderie and the Indian spirit in Belfast. The Consulate General of India in Belfast (@CGIBelfast) welcomed #TeamIndia at a special reception hosted by Ms Kiran Khatri, Consul General of India. Joined by members of the Indian community and distinguished guests, the occasion reflected the enduring appeal of cricket in bringing people closer.”

Belfast City Hall lights up in Indian tricolour

To mark Team India’s visit after three years, Belfast City Hall was illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag.

The gesture was made as part of celebrations on the team arrival, and underlined the growing popularity of cricket and the close relationship with India and the Indian community in Northern Ireland.

India last toured Ireland in 2023, while their previous visit to Belfast came much earlier during an ODI in 2007, where they defeated Ireland by nine wickets.

Ireland stun India in series opener

While the welcome off the field was memorable, India’s performance in the opening T20I did not go according to plan.

Ireland created history by registering their first-ever victory over India across all formats with a convincing 34-run win in Belfast. It was also the first time Ireland had defeated the reigning T20 world champions.

Captain Lorcan Tucker led from the front with a well-made half-century as Ireland posted a competitive 182/9 in their 20 overs.

India’s powerful batting line-up struggled throughout the chase and was bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs, handing the hosts a famous victory.

India eye series-levelling win

It was a disappointing start but India can still end the short series on a positive note.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the second T20I on Sunday and prevent a rare bilateral series defeat against Ireland.

Meanwhile, Ireland will come in full of confidence after scripting one of the biggest wins in their cricket history and will want to complete a memorable series triumph in front of their home supporters.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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