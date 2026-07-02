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Belgium script stunning COMEBACK to knock out Senegal, reach FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Belgium came back from two goals down to beat Senegal after extra time and book a place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 02, 2026, 08:48 AM IST

Published On Jul 02, 2026, 08:48 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 02, 2026, 08:48 AM IST

Belgium win over Senegal

Belgium win over Senegal (Photo - IANS)

Belgium achieved the near-impossible, coming back from 2-0 down with five minutes to go to overcome Senegal at the Seattle Stadium and secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Belgium looked down and out as the clock ticked past the 85-minute mark and they were 2-0 behind. A Romelu Lukaku goal gave them hope before Youri Tielemans headed them level.

Penalties were on the horizon as the game headed towards the end of extra-time, but there was to be more drama. Belgium were awarded a penalty following a VAR review, and Tielemans converted to spark scenes of wild celebration.

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This is the second time Belgium have recovered from a two-goal deficit to win a World Cup knockout match after their 3-2 victory over Japan in the 2018 round of 16.

Senegal dominate early and take control

Senegal made the brighter start and took the lead after 26 minutes when Habib Diarra reacted quickest to convert the rebound after a header had struck the post. Belgium created a number of chances before half-time, including a long-range effort from Maxim De Cuyper, but were unable to find an equaliser.

Head coach Rudi Garcia introduced Romelu Lukaku at the start of the second half, but Senegal doubled their advantage shortly afterwards through Ismaila Sarr, leaving Belgium with a mountain to climb.

Lukaku and Tielemans inspire remarkable fightback

Belgium appeared to be down and out but refused to give up. In the 86th minute, Lukaku turned home a cross from Thomas Meunier to reduce the deficit. Just three minutes later, Tielemans headed in a cross from Leandro Trossard to level the scores and force extra time.

With the game looking destined to be decided by penalty kicks, there was still time for more drama as Tielemans was brought down in the box and stepped up to fire home the penalty following a VAR review.

Belgium set up Round of 16 clash

Senegal had one final opportunity from a free-kick, but it came to nothing. At the final whistle, the Red Devils celebrated a memorable comeback.

Belgium will remain in Seattle to play their Round of 16 match on 6 July against either hosts USA or Bosnia and Herzegovina.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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