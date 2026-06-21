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Belgium vs Iran: Can the red devils finally secure their first win?

Belgium take on Iran in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash as both teams aim for their first victory and a vital step towards qualification for the knockout stage.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 21, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Published On Jun 21, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 21, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Belgium vs Iran

Belgium vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 preview

Belgium will face a determined Iran side in a crucial FIFA World Cup Group G encounter, with both teams aiming to secure their first victory and take a major step towards the knockout stages.

Belgium eye a crucial turning point

Group G remains one of the most evenly balanced groups in the tournament after all four teams Belgium, Iran, Egypt and New Zealand began their campaigns with draws. With every side sitting on one point, the upcoming round of fixtures could prove decisive in shaping the qualification battle.

For Belgium, the match presents another opportunity for their celebrated ‘Golden Generation’ to make a statement on football’s biggest stage. Led by experienced stars Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku, the Red Devils possess one of the most talented squads in the competition and are still chasing the major international trophy that has eluded them despite years of success at club level.

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Belgium came close to opening their World Cup campaign with a win against Egypt but were forced to settle for a draw. De Bruyne was particularly influential and nearly found the breakthrough when his free-kick struck the woodwork. Having navigated what many considered their toughest group fixture, Belgium will be eager to convert their dominance into three valuable points against Iran.

ESP VS KSA

Iran ready for another big challenge

However, Iran have built a reputation as one of Asia’s most resilient teams and are unlikely to make life easy for the European giants. Known for their disciplined defensive structure, physical approach and dangerous counter-attacks, Iran have consistently troubled higher-ranked opponents at major tournaments.

The Asian side will once again look towards striker Mehdi Taremi to provide the attacking spark. Backed by experienced goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and veteran defender Ramin Rezaeian, Iran possess the experience and organisation required to frustrate Belgium and capitalise on any opportunities that come their way.

The match will be live-streamed in different regional languages on the Zee5 app and United Sports channels.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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