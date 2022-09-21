New Delhi: India’s dismal show with the ball once again was making the headlines as the hosts failed to defend 209 runs on a wicket that was more than batting friendly at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. While the Indian batters were in their elements in the first T20I of the three-match series, the bowling once again left a lot to be desired. Harshal Patel made a come back along with Umesh Yadav in the Indian side but both had a forgetful outing while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, yet again turned out to be expensive.

Yuzvendra Chahal also went for plenty, leaving Axar Patel as the lone bowler to have conceded less than six runs per over. Axar was the pick of the bowlers from both sides, returning with figures of 3 for 17 in a match where more than 400 runs were scored in 40 overs.

Pandya’s two overs had cost India 22 runs as Rohit Sharma ran out of options in a high-scoring thriller. India’s bowling was not upto the mark in the just-concluded Asia Cup 2022 and with the T20 World Cup 2022 in sight, there is enough for the Indian think-tank to be concerned about, even more so in absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s defeat in the 1st T20I vs Australia in Mohali:

Like if you want Virat #captaincy . Retweet if u like dhoni captaincy. pic.twitter.com/kV7zeeqhwp Parvati S G (@Parvatigobbur) September 21, 2022

It’s hurt!!!?? For sure #captaincy is not everyone’s cup of tea.. Not even able to defend 200+ runs in T20.. It’s Never happened in Virat’s captaincy..Just worried about what going to happen in #T20WorldCup2022 ??#ViratKohli? #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/0VmWRszGDa Nisha Sharma (@NishaSharma2804) September 21, 2022

The second T20I is scheduled to be held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Friday, September 22. Do join us then to catch the latest updates and live score for the match.