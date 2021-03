BEN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips Bangladesh A vs Ireland A 4th Unofficial ODI: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s 4th T20I Match 08:30 AM IST March 16 Tuesday

BEN-A vs IR-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips Bangladesh A vs Ireland A 4th Unofficial ODI:

Dream11 Team Prediction

BEN-A vs IR-A, Fantasy Playing Tips Bangladesh A vs Ireland A 4th Unofficial ODI: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's 4th T20I Match 08:30 AM IST March 16 Tuesday:

TOSS: The 4th Unofficial ODI match toss between Bangladesh A vs Ireland A will take place at 8 AM (IST) – March 9 Tuesday.

Time: 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

BN-A vs IR-A My Dream11 Team

Keeper: Neil Rock

Batsmen: Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Harry Tector, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudal Hasan-Joy

All-Rounders: Saif Hassan, Mark Adair, Ruhan Pretorius (c)

Bowlers: Sumon Khan, Ben White, Rakibul Hasan (vc)

Likely XI

Bangladesh A

Saif Hassan (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk), Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Shafiqul Islam

Ireland A

James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Neil Rock(wk), Ben White, Joshua Little

SQUADS

Bangladesh A

Saif Hassan (c), Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk), Sumon Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, S Hossain Dipu, Anisul Islam Emon, Shamim Patwari, Rejaur Rehman Raja, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Ireland A

James McCollum, Ruhan Pretorius, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector (c), Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Neil Rock(wk), Ben White, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Shane Getkate, Jeremy Lawlor, Lorcan Tucker, Jonathan Garth, Peter Chase

