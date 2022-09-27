New Delhi: The Deepti Sharma-Charlotte Dean Mankad controversy is one of the hot topics of debate in the cricketing world at the moment. While many English experts and cricketers, including James Anderson, Sam Billings and Stuart Broad, have called Deepti’s act against the spirit of the game, the Indian fans have defended Deepti saying what she did was well within the rules set by the ICC.

Deepti Mankad Charlotte Dean in the final ODI as India clean swept England in the three-match ODI series. While England fans were upset by the Mankad, the Indian fans reminded them about Ben Stokes’ deflection to the boundary in the ICC World Cup final in 2019. Notably, Stokes got four bonus runs as the ball hit his bat and deflected to the boundary when Stokes was attempting to steal a brace. The runs proved pivotal as the match was tied. The super over was also tied and England were declared winners by boundary count.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is bemused by the comparison between Deepti’s Mankad and his deflection in the World Cup final. Stokes shared a hilarious GIF in his tweet and asked why people are comparing his deflection to Deepti’s run out.

Why are people comparing a ball deflecting of my bat to a mankad? pic.twitter.com/LeYEK601mP Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) September 26, 2022

After the massive debate on whether Deepti was right or wrong, Marylebone Cricket Club issued a statement to clarify that the onus is on the non-striker to stay in the crease until the ball has been released by the bowler. “This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball,” the custodians of the game’s laws said in a statement on Sunday.